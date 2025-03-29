SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Eastern and Northern sides of the islands out
to 20 nautical miles.
Timing: Saturday late afternoon until Wednesday night for the British Virgin Islands
Synopsis: Moderate to strong winds associated with a relatively strong surface high pressure
system, are generating a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas,
mainly on the eastern and northern sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood,
property and infrastructure of mariners is to rise to moderate with the potential for significant
impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or
wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.
Winds over open waters: East at 26 to 42 km/h (14 to 23 knots; 16 to 26 mph), with strong gusts to
61 km/h (33 knots; 38 mph).
Seas (significant wave heights): 2.1 to 3.1 metres (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near
3.7 metres (12 feet).
Wind waves and or wind swells of 2.1 to 2.4 metres or 7 to 8 feet and
occasionally higher.
The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.
Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and
marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and
disruption to marine transportation.
Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating
in these conditions.
Forecaster: Lorne Salmon