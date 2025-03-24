SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT TOMORROW

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Eastern and Northern sides of the islands out to 20 nautical miles.

Timing:

From Tuesday morning until Wednesday dawn for the British Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Fresh to strong winds associated with a tight pressure gradient, are generating a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, mainly on the eastern and northern sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is to rise to moderate with the potential for significant impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 26 to 39 km/h (14 to 21 knots; 16 to 24 mph), with strong gusts to 55 km/h (30 knots; 34 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.4 metres (11 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells of 2.1 to 2.4 metres or 7 to 8 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 8 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.