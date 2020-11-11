November 11th 2020:

Small craft advisory in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Locations to be affected: Open waters, mainly on the Atlantic sides of the islands.

Timing: Until this evening.

Synopsis: A temporary rise in the winds will cause seas to become hazardous until later today,

Wednesday. The threat level is moderate, to the life and property of mariners, and there is the

potential of significant impacts, from above normal wind waves. A small craft advisory means

that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are

expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts.

Winds over open waters: East-southeast at 19 to 33 km/h (10 to 18 knots; 12 to 21 mph), with

strong gusts to around 52 km/h (28 knots; 32 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching

near 3 meters (10 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine

equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to

marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.