SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the island.

Timing: Wednesday until Saturday.

Synopsis: Fresh to strong winds from a tropical disturbance will cause a combination of wind

waves and wind swells to rise, resulting in hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood,

property and infrastructure of mariners is forecast to rise to high, and there is the potential for

extensive impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind

waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 26 to 41 km/h (14 to 22 knots; 16 to 25 mph), with strong gusts

to around 63 km/h (34 knots; 39 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 2.8 metres (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally exceeding 3.5

metres (12 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells: 1.5 to 2.5 metres or 5 to 8 feet and occasionally

higher. Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine

equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to

marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

Forecaster Dale Destin