01st October 2020.

Small craft advisory in effect for the British Virgin Islands…

Locations to be affected: Open waters, mainly Atlantic or eastern waters of the islands.

Timing: Until Friday.

Synopsis: Fresh winds, associated with a tightening of the pressure gradient, are causing hazardous seas, with the threat level rising to high by Thursday, at sea, with the potential of extensive impacts from rough seas, resulting in life-threatening conditions, injury and damage to small craft and equipment.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h (12 to 20 knots; 14 to 23 mph), with strong gusts to around 57 km/h (31 knots; 36 mph). Strongest winds will be on Thursday.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 2.8 meters (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 3.5 meters (near 12 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds. Highest seas are expected on Thursday.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

