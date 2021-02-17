SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

Small craft advisory in effect for British Virgin Islands…

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters on the Atlantic or eastern sides of the islands.

Timing: Until Friday.

Synopsis: Fresh to occasionally strong winds, caused by a tightening pressure gradient, will continue to cause hazardous seas. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is high for the British Virgin Islands, and there is the potential for significant to extensive impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts.

Winds over open waters: East-northeast at 28 to 44 km/h (15 to 24 knots; 17 to 28 mph), with strong gusts to around 69 km/h (37 knots; 43 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 meters (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 4 meters (13 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; damage or loss of boats and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.