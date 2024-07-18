SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the Virgin Islands. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands out to 20 nautical miles.

Timing: Saturday Afternoon the British Virgin Islands.

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds are forecast to cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells to reach hazardous levels, mainly on the Atlantic sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is to rise to moderate with the potential for significant impacts.

Winds over open waters: East at 24 to 35 km/h (13 to 19 knots; 17 to 22 mph), with strong gusts to 53 km/h (29 knots; 33 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.4 metres (5 to 8 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.1 metres (10 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruptions to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

