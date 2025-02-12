SMALL CRAFT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters north and east of the islands.

Timing: until Thursday midday for the British Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Fresh to strong gusty winds are forecast to cause a combination of wind waves and

wind swells to reach very hazardous levels, especially in open Atlantic waters. The threat level to

the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is to rise to high with the potential for

extensive impacts. A small craft warning means that wind speeds of 41 km/h or higher (22 knots

or higher) and or wind waves and or wind swells of 2.7 metres (9 feet) or greater are occurring

or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 32 to 48 km/h (17 to 26 knots; 20 to 30 mph) with strong gusts

to gale-force of 68 km/h (37 knots; 43 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2.4 to 3.1 metres (8 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching

near 3.7 metres (12 feet).

Wind waves and or wind swells of 2.7 to 3.1 metres or 9 to 10 feet

and occasionally higher.

The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential impacts: Loss of life; injuries; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine

equipment; sea search and rescue disruptions; cancellations to sea transportation; scarcity of

seafood; cancellation to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

Caution: Small craft operators should stay in or near port, seek safe harbour, alter course, and/or

secure their vessels from severe conditions.

Forecaster: Letitia Humphreys

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.