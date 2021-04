Second explosive eruption observed at 2:45 pm local time. Plume could be seen from the capital. The vertical ash column is estimated to have gone approximately 4km into the atmosphere. There is no third eruption as yet – this one is still ongoing fed by successive pulses and is now estimated to have reached above 15000m into the atmosphere. We continue to monitor and update. #lasoufrière #volcano #svg #redalert #stilldangerous

Reported by:UWI Seismic Research Centre