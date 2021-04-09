St. Vincent Volcano La Soufriere Update

La Soufriere Eruption Scientific Update – April 9, 2021 8pm

– Vigorous ash venting resumed at La Soufriere at approximately 2:45 pm.

– Lightning can now be seen in the ash column due to its highly charged nature.

– After the initial explosion, seismicity increased again at approximately 11:30am with a swarm of earthquakes lasting until 2:40pm.

– Continuous tremor has been recorded since 3pm with the largest signals accompanying the most vigorous venting.

– The volcano continues to be in an explosive phase that may last several days to weeks.

“NEMO St. Vincent and the Grenadines”

“Posted by: UWI Seismic Research Centre”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=470562050806875