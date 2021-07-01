GOVERNOR RANKIN’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE FORMATION OF TROPICAL STORM ELSA

Good day to all.

Hurricane season is upon us, with the fifth named storm of 2021 – Tropical Storm Elsa, which developed in the early hours of July 1.

Currently, forecasters expect the centre of this storm to pass to the south of the BVI. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Barbados, Martinique, St Lucia, and especially St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who are all under a Tropical Storm Warning.

As a Territory, we can anticipate that we may feel some effects associated with this system on Friday night into Saturday. Experience has shown us that storms can be unpredictable, and that systems can change course. The entire Territory, but especially those of us whose homes may be vulnerable because of ongoing repairs or other issues, need to be extra vigilant in the coming days.

I encourage everyone to take stock. Any outstanding seasonal preparations such as assembling critical documents in a safe and waterproof location for easy access, routine property inspections, disposal of bulky waste, reviewing emergency supplies; should be carried out with all possible haste.

With all that the Territory faces as the global pandemic continues, we must not be complacent this hurricane season. Please do your part to Be Ready for what may come in the weeks ahead.

Keep Safe and Be Ready and Stay Ready.