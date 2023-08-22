SYSTEM TEST SET FOR AUGUST 25

The Department of Disaster Management will conduct this month’s test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System on Friday, the 25th of August.
The public is reminded that DDM generally tests the system on the fourth Friday of the month. While no action is required during the test, it is a good opportunity to test emergency procedures wherever you are.
Remember, activation of the emergency sirens is a signal to residents to tune in to local radio or check the DDM website, app or social media accounts for detailed safety information. During a test, equipment sounds for 60 seconds, but in an emergency they will sound continuously.