Territory-Wide 24-Hour Curfew Implemented

A Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be implemented for a period of 14 days commencing April 2.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie said that under the Curfew Act, 2017, a Territory-wide 24-hour curfew will be imposed from 6:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16 with the exception of essential workers.

The Premier said that the curfew is expected to be extended to Saturday, April 18 to allow for 14 days of consecutive lockdown.

Premier Fahie added that residents will have an opportunity to have access to essential services from Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4. One member of each family is allowed access to essential services that will be managed during this period from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. by surname; A-I on April 2, J-R on April 3 and S-Z on April 4.

The essential services that will be operable from April 2 – 4 include pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, gas stations, private medical facilities, fisherfolks, farmers, bakeries, office supplies stores, money transfer services, hardware stores and mini markets and will offer online shopping curbside and home delivery.

Essential businesses operating on April 2 – 4 must adhere to all social distancing protocols and increased sanitation measures during this period.

Premier Fahie said that no one under mandatory quarantine will be allowed to leave his/her home during this period.

He added that the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Client Support Centre for persons quarantined due to COVID-19 that will allow them to have access to needed essentials and monitored while in quarantine.

Persons in vulnerable groups are encouraged to remain at home and receive their essentials through deliveries.

The Premier said burials will be allowed over the three-day period to a maximum of 20 persons and social distancing protocols must be implemented.

He added that Cabinet also decided that household curbside garbage collection will be implemented on designated days in accordance with a Territory-wide schedule to be issued by the Waste Management Department, Ministry of Health and Social Development.

The Territory’s leader iterated that the decisions made by the Cabinet were to protect the lives of residents against COVID-19.

Premier Fahie said that the Government has made assistance available for persons or families who are experiencing hardship to get groceries through the Family Support Network.

To date, the Virgin Islands has three confirmed imported cases of the COVID-19 in the Territory. Persons who have recently travelled and show any symptoms such as a fever, cough and difficulty breathing should stay home and seek medical advice early by contacting the medical hotline at 852-7650.