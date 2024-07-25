THE DUST RETURNS….

A high concentration of dust is expected over the Territory over the next 3days at least. Individuals should avoid prolonged exposure to the dust as it could pose serious health risks. Asthmatics and individuals with respiratory challenges should be very cautious and vigilant over the next couple of days.

The dust levels is expected to reduce the air quality to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Beach goers, construction workers and kids in camp should wear a mask if outside for long periods.

Residents are being encouraged also to pay attention the symptoms for excessive exposure to the dust. These symptoms include

runny nose

itchy eyes

soar throat

dry cough

If any of these system persist for a long time, seek medical attention at once.

