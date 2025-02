The Virgin Islands is under a tsunami ADVISORY

A tsunami advisory means stay away from waterways, stay off beaches and stay out of the water!

AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 7.6 OCCURRED

NORTH OF HONDURAS AT 723 PM AST ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8 2025.

* BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO

PUERTO RICO AND THE VIRGIN ISLANDS OF SEA LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS

AND STRONG OCEAN CURRENTS THAT COULD BE A HAZARD ALONG

COASTS… BEACHES… IN HARBORS… AND IN COASTAL WATERS.

* THE EARLIEST ESTIMATED TIME THAT HAZARDOUS SEA LEVEL

FLUCTUATIONS AND STRONG OCEAN CURRENTS MAY BEGIN IN PUERTO

RICO AND THE VIRGIN ISLANDS IS

948 PM AST ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8 2025

* ACTIONS TO PROTECT HUMAN LIFE… SAFETY AND PROPERTY SHOULD

BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY.

* THE GENERATION OF TSUNAMI WAVES HAS NOT YET BEEN CONFIRMED.

* MONITORING IS UNDERWAY TO FURTHER EVALUATE THE TSUNAMI

THREAT.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

——————-

* PERSONS LOCATED IN OR NEAR THE OCEAN SHOULD MOVE OUT OF THE

WATER… OFF THE BEACH AND AWAY FROM HARBORS… MARINAS…

BAYS AND INLETS.

* DO NOT GO TO THE SHORE TO OBSERVE THE TSUNAMI.

* DO NOT RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL THE ALL CLEAR IS GIVEN

BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

* BE ON ALERT AS ADDITIONAL SAFETY INFORMATION MAY BE SHARED

* BOATERS – WHERE TIME AND CONDITIONS PERMIT… MOVE YOUR BOAT

OUT TO SEA TO A DEPTH OF AT LEAST 450 FEET.

* BOATERS – IF AT SEA… AVOID ENTERING SHALLOW WATER…

HARBORS… MARINAS… BAYS AND INLETS TO AVOID FLOATING AND

SUBMERGED DEBRIS AND STRONG CURRENTS.