TROPICAL ALERT STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

5:00 AM ECT FRI, AUG 14, 2020

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

…JOSEPHINE CONTINUES ON ITS WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TRACK OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC.

AT 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE WAS

LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 15.3 NORTH, LONGITUDE 53.3 WEST OR ABOUT 680 MI…1090 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS.

JOSEPHINE IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 17 MPH (28 KM/H), AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE NORTHWEST LATE THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK.

ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF JOSEPHINE IS EXPECTED TO PASS TO THE NORTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS OVER THE WEEKEND.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40 MPH (65 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS.

SOME STRENGTHENING IS EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT DAY OR SO.

TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 80 MILES (130 KM)

FROM THE CENTER.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1006 MB (29.71 INCHES).

BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTED TRACK AND ANALYSIS, TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE

IS EXPECTED TO PASS AT A SAFE DISTANCE NORTH EAST OF THE LEEWARD AND

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, BY TOMORROW SATURDAY.

HOWEVER, RESIDENTS IN THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS SHOULD REMAIN VIGILANT AND KEEP CLOSELY MONITORING THE PROGRESS OF TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE UNTIL IT CLEARS THE AREA.

REPEATING THE 5 AM POSITION

LATITUDE .15.3N LONGITUDE 53.3W

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

FORECASTER

CECIL MATTHEW