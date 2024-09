WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE

11:40 AM ECT MONDAY SEPTEMBER 09 2024

…TROPICAL CYCLONE LIKELY TO FORM AND BE OF CONCERN FOR THE AREA…BE AWARE…

THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE CONTINUES TO MONITOR THE

PROGRESS OF TROPICAL DISTURBANCE AL92. THE SYSTEM IS LIKELY TO DEVELOP INTO A

TROPICAL CYCLONE AND COULD APPROACH THE AREA THIS WEEKEND.

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE AL92 RETROGRESSED OVER THE PASSED 24 HOURS BUT IS STILL MORE

LIKELY THAN NOT TO BECOME A TROPICAL DEPRESSION IN 48 HOURS. AT THIS TIME, THE SYSTEM

POSES LITTLE OR NO THREAT TO THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. THE

RISK IS LOW; HOWEVER, BE AWARE AND REMAIN PREPARED FOR THE REST OF THE HURRICANE

SEASON.

AT 8 AM ECT OR 1200 UTC, TROPICAL DISTURBANCE AL92 WAS CENTRED ABOUT 1393 MILES

EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS. THE SYSTEM REMAINS NEAR STATIONARY;

HOWEVER, IT IS FORECAST TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD AT AROUND 10 MPH FROM THE

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 30 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS

FORECAST; THERE IS A 60 PERCENT CHANCE OF TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IN 48 HOURS

AND ALSO A 60 PERCENT CHANCE OF FORMATION IN SEVEN DAYS.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE NO TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERTS, WATCHES OR WARNINGS IN

EFFECT FOR THE AREA; THUS, THERE ARE NO HAZARDS PROJECTED FROM THIS SYSTEM, AT THIS

TIME.RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR, BE AWARE AND REMAIN PREPARED FOR THE

HURRICANE SEASON.

THE NEXT UPDATE WILL BE AROUND 9 AM TOMORROW, OR SOONER IF REQUIRED.

FORECASTER DALE DESTIN

