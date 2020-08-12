TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11 MAY BECOME A TROPICAL STORM TODAY

12th August 2020 – As of the National Hurricane Centre’s 500 AM advisory the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 42.9 West or approximately 1489 east south east of the British Virgin Islands. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through today. A motion toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin tonight and continue through the rest of the week. At its current track the depression should pass near or north of territory around Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

