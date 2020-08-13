TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11 NOW MOVING WNW

13TH August 2020 – Tropical Depression 11 is still very disorganized with all squall-like activity north of the centre. The depression is forecast to develop into a tropical storm as it approaches the Northern Leeward Islands.

At 5am Tropical Depression 11 was located approximately 1155 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands at latitude 12.9 degrees north and longitude 47.9 degrees west.

The depression has winds of 35 mph with higher gusts and is moving west northwest at 15 mph.

On its current track Tropical Depression 11 is expected to make its closer approach to the territory around Saturday evening. Currently no watches or warnings have been issued for the BVI however, the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services continue to ask persons to remain vigilant as the depression moves closer to the Islands.

The DDM will continue to monitor the depression and provide updates when they become available.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.