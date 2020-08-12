TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11 REMAINS THE SAME

12th August 2020 – Tropical Depression 11 is still disorganized with latest satellite imagery showing most of the thunderstorms remaining north and west of the centre.

Regardless of these features, the depression still has the potential to develop into a tropical storm this evening or tomorrow.

At 500 PM the NHC’s forecast stated that the centre of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 45.7 West or approximately 1299 east southeast of the British Virgin Islands. Movement is to the west and is expected change later this evening to west northwest while maintaining a forward speed of 15 mph.

Winds are 35 mph with higher gusts and gradual strengthening is expected. Tropical Depression 11 on its current track is expected to pass near or north of the British Virgin Islands around Saturday into Sunday.

If depression 11 were to develop it will be called Tropical Storm Josephine making it the tenth tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

