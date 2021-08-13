TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN UPDATE @ 11PM

Forecaster Papin and Brown of the National Hurricane Centre 11pm advisory.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat

* Saba and Sint Eustatius

* Sint Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, as well as the Dominican Republic, should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required for these areas tonight or on Saturday.

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 53.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h). A motion towards the west or west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tomorrow.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.