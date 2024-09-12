TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN UPDATE

Tropical Depression Seven could possibly develop into Tropical Storm Gordon within 24-48hrs.

As of 11 am, Tropical Depression Seven is located at 17.8N 34.6 approximately 1967 miles east southeast of Road Town. On its current track it is possible that it could track north of the Territory. The Department will continue to monitor this system as it tracks westwards.

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/120846.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.