Tropical Depression Thirteen Has Just Formed in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic and is approximately 2434 miles southeast of the Territory. At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen

was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 29.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h) and a general westward motion is expected for the next day or so followed by a turn more west-northwestward by the weekend.

For more information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at3+shtml/144702.shtml?cone#contents

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT3+shtml/021443.shtml?

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life