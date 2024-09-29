TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWELVE UPDATE

Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the Atlantic. It is approximately 2155 miles southeast of the Territory. It is projected to become a major hurricane in the coming week.

On its current track it is not expected to be a threat to the Territory. At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 32.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor this system as it continues to move westward.The next update will be at 11:30am tomorrow or sooner if required.

For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/292043.shtml?

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.