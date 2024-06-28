Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Atlantic and is moving westward towards the southeastern Caribbean. This system could reach hurricane status early next week.

Residents should pay keen attention to updates. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor this disturbance as it tracks closer to the Caribbean.

For more information see the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at2+shtml/210120.shtml?cone#contents

https://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

http://www.antiguamet.com/Antigua_Met_files/INFORMATION_STATEMENT.pdf

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life