TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 2 UPGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION

21 July 2020 – At 5pm the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded Invest 99L/Disturbance 2 to Tropical Depression Seven.

The disturbance is located 9.8 North, 40.4 West approximately 1300 miles east of Trinidad and Tobago.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph with higher gusts.

Movement is to the West North West and the system is expected to turn to the West this evening and continue on this path until Friday the NHC states. Depression Seven has the potential become a Tropical Storm tonight or tomorrow.

Residents should continue to monitor the system as it progresses. The DDM will continue to provide updates accordingly.

