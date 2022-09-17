Tropical Storm Advisory Fiona #14

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION—————————

LOCATION…16.7N 64.6W

ABOUT 120 MI…193 KM S OF ROAD TOWN

ABOUT 122 MI…196 KM S OF VIRGIN GORDA

ABOUT 142 MI…228 KM S OF ANEGADA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1002 MB…29.59 INCHES

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of France has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warnings for Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin.

The government of Sint Maarten has discontinued the Tropical StormWarning for Sint Maarten.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra A Hurricane

Watch is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward toCabo Caucedo

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗞

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 64.6 West. Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.

Based on the change in the forecast track, the center of Fiona is estimated to pass about 97 miles south of Road Town, 106 miles south of Virgin Gorda and 126 miles south of Anegada late Saturday early Sunday morning and move across Puerto Rico by Sunday afternoon. Fiona will then offshore of the Dominican Republic on Monday and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

The greatest threat to the BVI remains flooding rains. The forecast estimated to produce 4 to 6 inches with a local maximum of 10 inches possible in the BVI. Due to these heavy rainfalls, flash flooding warning and or advisory may be issued.

Very strong rains and floods have occurred over sectors of the Leeward Islands from Friday. A station in St. Claude Matouba Irfa, in the mountains in southwestern Guadeloupe, measured recently a 24-hour rainfall total of 19.85 inches (504.2mm).

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center therefore some places may experience periodic wind gust. Based on the wind chart on NOAA we can experience between 40-70% of the wind and gust.

NOAA buoy 42060 east-southeast of Fiona’s center recently reported a sustained wind of 45 mph (72 km/h) and a gust to 51 mph (83 km/h). A station at Teagues Bay, St. Croix, recently reported a sustained wind of 36 mph (57 km/h) and a gust to 44 mph (70 km/h).

Storm surge will raise water levels up to 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the coast immediate in areas where the winds blow towards land in the Dominican Republic.

SURF: The swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Islands Leeward Islands, the North Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the north coast of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas. These conditions could cause life-threatening rip current and rip current conditions marine.

𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐘 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐍𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐘.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚..