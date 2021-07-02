Tropical Storm Elsa Update

Tropical Storm Elsa Advisory

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM AST Fri Jul 02 2021

…𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐒 𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐈𝐒 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐒…

…𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒…

———————————————-

LOCATION…12.7N 58.6W

ABOUT 70 MILES…110 KM ESE OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 564 MILES SE OF ROAD TOWN

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 28 MPH…44 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1001 MB…29.56 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was

located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 58.6 West. Elsa is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h), and

this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the

Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands this morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea late today and tonight, and move

near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over

the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from

Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the entire coast of Haiti, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the southern

portion of the country from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the

border with Haiti

* Entire coast of Haiti

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Grenada and its dependencies

* Saba and Sint Eustatius

* Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the

Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba should monitor the progress of Elsa. Additional watches and

warnings will likely be required later today.

Forecaster Cangialosi/Berg

Let’s continue to monitor systems in the Atlantic that could affect the BVI. Remember, it’s better to be prepared for nothing than to be caught off guard by something. Every household should have an emergency plan and emergency supply kit to #BeReady in case of an emergency. Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM Alert App from the App Store or Google Play. Visit bviddm.com and subscribe for email updates, or follow us here on Facebook.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚..