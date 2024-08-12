TROPICAL STORM ERNESTO HAS FORMED IN THE ATLANTIC

Tropical storm Ernesto has developed in the Atlantic just few hundred miles east of the island chain. At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 57.5 West. Ernesto is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h). A westward to west-northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday and near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)from the center.

