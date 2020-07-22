TROPICAL STORM GONZALO STILL STRENGTHENING..

22nd July 2020 – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still strengthening and is expected become a Hurricane soon.

At 5PM the centre of Gonzalo was located 9.9 degrees north, 49 degrees west approximately 1179 East Southeast of the British Virgin Islands.

Winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. Movement is to west at 14 mph. This general motion is expected continue for the next few days. Gonzalo could be a hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Force Winds extend outward to 35 miles. Minimum Central Pressure is 1000 MB.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has indicated that Gonzalo should pass south of the territory with minimal effects however, conditions could change. Therefore residents should continue monitor the development of this system and review hurricane plans.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Image credited to the National Hurricane Centre

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.