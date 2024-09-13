TROPICAL STORM GORDON HAS JUST FORMED IN THE ATLANTIC

Tropical Storm Gordon just formed in the Atlantic. It is the 7th tropical cyclone for the Atlantic hurricane season. It approximately 1700 miles east northeast of the Territory.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 38.6 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h) and the storm is expected to move more to the west this weekend and Monday.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Gordon as it continues to track westward. There are no watches or warnings issued for the territory at this time

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.