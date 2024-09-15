TROPICAL STORM GORDON UPDATE

The Department of Disaster Management continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Gordon as it moves across the Atlantic. It has shown some form of weakening over the last 24 hrs.

As of 11 am, Gordon was located at 19.2 N 45.5 W approximately 1250 miles east northeast of the Territory. On it its current forecast track Gordon poses no threat to land.

For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/141443.shtml?

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.