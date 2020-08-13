TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE HAS FORMED IN THE ATLANTIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13 11:00 AM — The National Hurricane Centre is reporting that Tropical Depression 11 has developed into Tropical Storm Josephine.

The center of Tropical Storm Josephine is near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 49.2 West, about 1,074 miles ESE of the Territory.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On this track, Josephine is expected to pass to the north of the Virgin Islands Saturday evening into Sunday, but residents should continue to monitor updates for any changes in track or intensity.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the centre of the system up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

The DDM will continue to monitor this system and provide updates as they become available.