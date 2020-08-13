TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE MOVING WEST NORTH WEST

13TH August 2020 – Tropical Storm Josephine has exhibited no major change since this morning. Satellite imagery indicates most of the convection is located north to the west of the system. Josephine is expected to continue on its current track for the next few days.

At 5 PM Tropical Storm Josephine was located 14.5 degrees north, 50.6 degrees west or approximately 948 miles east southeast from the British Virgin Islands. Forward speed has increased slightly to 16 mph.

Winds are 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the centre.

Josephine is expected to pass northeast of the territory on Saturday however, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has advised that persons continue to monitor the progress of Josephine as there is still uncertainty of potential impacts during the passing of the storm.

