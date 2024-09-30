Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the Atlantic approximately 2035 miles southeast of the Territory. It is projected to become a major hurricane later this week. On its current forecast track Kirk is not expected to be a threat to the Territory.

At 1100 AM , the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 34.8 West. Kirk is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. A gradual turn to the northwest is forecast by Wednesday.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/301453.shtml?

