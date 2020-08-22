TROPICAL STORM LAURA 5 AM UPDATE FOR THE BVI

22nd August 2020 – At 5am the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located latitude 17.6 degrees north, longitude 65.5 degrees west or about 99 miles southwest of the British Virgin Islands.

Laura’s forward speed has increased to 21 mph and is now moving towards the west. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 40 mph with high gusts.

Tropical storm force winds remain at 205 miles from the centre.

The centre of Tropical Storm Laura has passed the British Virgin Islands however, due to the asymmetrical shape of the storm; winds in the northern quadrant of the system will continue to affect the BVI for a few more hours. A gust of 46 mph was recorded in the Fahie Hill area with sustained winds of 25 – 30 mph as of 5am.

Laura is expected to return to a west northwest track bringing the centre of the tropical storm very near or over Puerto Rico. During that period as the system pulls further north, there is the potential for increased showers and thunderstorms. The latest advisory from the NHC still indicates the potential for rainfall between 3 – 6 inches from this system. Showers are expected to linger through Sunday.

Marine warnings for both small craft and sea bathers are in place. Small craft should stay in port and sea bathers should avoid waters at this time.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.