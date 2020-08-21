Tropical Storm Laura Continues Moving West

Aug 21, 2020, 2pm — The National Hurricane Centre reports that Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 60.8 West at 2pm today. The system is moving toward the west at near 18 mph. On the current forecast track, the center of Tropical Storm Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

A small craft advisory remains in effect, and the BVI remains under Tropical Storm Warning.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

3 to 6 inches between Friday and Sunday, possible flash flooding

Tropical storm-force winds later today and possible through early Sunday