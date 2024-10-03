TROPICAL STORM LESLIE UPDATE

Tropical Storm Leslie formed last night in the Atlantic. This system is approximately 2350 miles southeast of the Territory. On its current track Leslie is not expected to be a threat to the Territory.

At 500 AM AST , the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 30.5 West. Leslie is moving toward the west near 6 mph . A slow westward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a slightly faster west-northwestward motion Friday through Saturday.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT3+shtml/030839.shtml?

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at3+shtml/084214.shtml?3-daynl

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life