TROPICAL STORM TEDDY FORMS…NEW DISTURBANCE EMERGES OFF OF THE AFRICAN COAST

14TH September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring a total of 7 tropical systems in the Atlantic however for this region the focus is on Teddy and Disturbance 3. Teddy has recently formed becoming the nineteenth named storm for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Teddy is expected to become a major hurricane by midweek however, forecast models continue to track Teddy west northwest then northwest towards the north Atlantic posing no threat to the British Virgin Islands. Teddy may however generate large swells for our area around Wednesday which may require special marine bulletins during that period.

Disturbance 3 is just moving off of the African Coast and is currently moving west. It is uncertain at this time how far west disturbance 3 will get. It has a 40 percent chance of development in 5 days. Please see the latest advisory on Teddy from the NHC and an update on disturbance 3.

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Teddy was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 40.4 West. Teddy is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A continued west-northwestward motion is expected for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest by mid-week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is anticipated, and Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km )from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

DISTURBANCE 3, Disturbance 3 has emerged off the west coast of Africa. A general west track is expected over the next week. It remains too early to determine whether or not it will make it as far west as the Caribbean. Impacts, if any, to the eastern Caribbean would not occur until nearly 10 days from now. The chance of development is 40 percent.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory. You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.