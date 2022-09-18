TROPICAL STORM WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR THE BVI

The government of Antigua has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for the British Virgin Islands. No further significant impacts are expected in the BVI from this system and the situation is now considered all-clear.

This is the DDM’s final update regarding Fiona.

LOCATION…18.1N 67.8W

ABOUT 167 MI..WSW OF BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM W OF MAYAGUEZ PUERTO RICO

ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SE OF PUNTA CANA DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…984 MB…29.06 INCHES

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Fiona was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 67.8 West. Fiona has jogged westward over the past few hours, but a northwestward motion near 9 mph (15 km/h) should resume later this evening. A northwestward motion is forecast to continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona will move near the eastern and northern coasts of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140miles (220 km). A wind gust to 55 mph (89 km/h) was recently reported at Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. A sustained wind of 44 mph (70 km/h) with a gust to 55 mph (89 km/h) has been measured at Los Mareas in Puerto Rico within the past couple of hours.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data is 984 mb (29.06 inches).

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward Islands, the northern Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (𝘿𝘿𝙈) 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. 𝘽𝙮 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝘿𝙈 𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙑𝙄 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚.