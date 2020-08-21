TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR THE BVI

Aug. 21, 2020, 11AM — The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the BVI. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 60.2 West, or about 308 miles east-southeast of the Virgin Islands. Laura is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h) and a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will pass near the Territory late tonight or very early tomorrow morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: 3 to 6 inches of rain through Sunday

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area area later today through Saturday

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.