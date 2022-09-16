TROPICAL STORM WARNING NOW ISSUED FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of Antigua and Barbuda has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands to a Tropical Storm Warning. Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph). At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 60.3 West which is estimated 325 miles SE of Road Town Tortola. Fiona is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) with max wind of 50 mph and gust of 65mph. A westward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight, and estimated to pass about 118 miles south of the British Virgin Islands Saturday into Sunday. Based on the movement and development of Fiona this information may change and further updates will be posted.