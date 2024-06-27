TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There is potential threat for severe weather to impact the Virgin Islands as early Tuesday of the upcoming week. This is mainly due to Invest 95 L approximately 1900 miles south east of Road Town that is expected to become a tropical system early next week. It could potentially be a tropical storm at its closest point to the territory.

Residents are being asked to pay keen attention to updates. The Department of Disaster Management will continue monitor and provide updates.

For more weather information :

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life