Tropical Update for the Virgin Islands

A large tropical wave centered several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing limited shower activity due to environmental dry air. Conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas. Interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

