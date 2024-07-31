TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A large tropical wave located near the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the Greater Antilles and towards the Bahamas. A tropical depression could form by this weekend while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, or near

Florida. Interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the southeastern U.S. should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.