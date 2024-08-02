TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

…DISTURBANCE LOCATED OVER EASTERN CUBA…

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

Location – 20.9N 76.6W

About 798 miles WNW of Road Town

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1012 MB…29.89 INCHES

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/021456.shtml?

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.