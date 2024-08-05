TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

East of the Windward Islands:

A tropical wave located near the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development over the next week while the system moves westward at around 20 mph over the Caribbean Sea.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life