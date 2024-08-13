TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Ernesto is expected to bring severe weather over night across the Territory. High wind gusts and heavy rainfall is expected tonight. Ernesto is approximately 45miles east southeast of Road Town. It is expected to further strengthen over the next 24 hours.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 64.1 West. Ernesto is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest and

north Wednesday night and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto should pass near or over the Virgin Islands this evening, and then pass just to the northeast and north of Puerto Rico tonight and on Wednesday. Ernesto should then move over the western Atlantic later in the week and be near Bermuda by Friday.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life