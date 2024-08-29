Tropical Update For The Virgin Islands

A tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph and approaches the Lesser Antilles. The system is then forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Reinhart/Adams

