TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor two areas of disturbances in the Atlantic. Disturbance 1 is approximately 720 miles east southeast and disturbance 2 approximately 2056 miles east southeast of the Territory. These systems continue to show very low chances of development within the next 7 days.

No threats or warnings is in effect for the Virgin Islands as of now. Residents are advised to pay attention to updates and keep their disaster plans ready in the event they need to be activated.

The Department will continue to monitor these two disturbances as they track across the Atlantic to the west. The next update will be 8:30 am tomorrow morning or soon if necessary.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.